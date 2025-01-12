Ethiopian government reports grand renaissance dam nears completion

(MENAFN) The Ethiopian government has announced that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is now 97.6 percent complete, marking a significant milestone in the construction of the hydroelectric dam. In light of the project's nearing completion, the government has launched a fundraising campaign to encourage both financial institutions and the public to increase their support. This initiative was highlighted in a statement released by the Ethiopian Ministry of Water and Energy on Saturday.



Aregawi Berhe, the director general of the GERD project’s public participation coordination office, emphasized the tremendous progress made on the dam, which is now Africa's largest hydroelectric project. He stressed the importance of intensifying fundraising efforts and increasing citizen participation to ensure the successful and timely completion of the project.



Ethiopia’s State Minister of Water and Energy, Sultan Wali, expressed appreciation for the consistent and unwavering support from Ethiopians both within the country and abroad. He underscored the need to maintain this support as the project enters its final stages, emphasizing its significance for the nation's future.



Funded entirely through domestic resources, the GERD has become a symbol of Ethiopia’s growth and self-reliance. Since construction began in 2011, the project has been supported through various fundraising efforts, including bond sales, athletic events, and lotteries. Located in the northwestern Benishangul-Gumuz region on the Blue Nile River, the dam was initially designed to produce 6,500 megawatts of electricity, though this was later revised to 5,150 megawatts.

