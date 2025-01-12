Survivor Of Azal Plane Crash Describes Harrowing Experience

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "They always said that those who God protects won't be burned by fire. This time I saw with my own eyes how the Almighty protected us," Azernews reports citin Nurullah Sirajov, a survivor of the plane crash near Aktau city in Kazakhstan, said in a interview with local Report.

Sirajov, who was traveling with his wife to visit their son in Grozny, recounted the terrifying moments during the crash. He explained that when the plane was first attacked, he felt flames beneath his feet and feared he had been wounded. Despite his initial anxiety, he attempted to reassure his wife, only to experience an even stronger impact as the rear of the plane was struck.

"The flight attendants tried to calm the passengers and announced that we were landing in Grozny. I could see the airport building, runways, and planes through the window. We were so close to the ground, it felt like we were about to land," Sirajov said.

However, just as they were about to land, the plane suddenly gained speed and took off. At this moment, the flight attendants advised passengers to fold soft items and press their foreheads against the seat with their eyes closed.

Sirajov continued: "I gave my wife a jacket and told her to stay still, following the instructions. I wasn't thinking about being afraid-I was only concerned about her."

Then, the plane crashed into the ground with a terrifying impact. "I thought it must have shattered into pieces," he said, describing the moment of impact. Sirajov added, "They always said that those who God protects won't be burned by fire. This time, I saw with my own eyes how the Almighty protected us."

The crash, which took place near Aktau, left the passengers in a state of shock, but Sirajov's account highlights the resilience and clarity of mind he maintained during the ordeal.