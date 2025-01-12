Russians Kill One Civilian, Injure Seven More In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian killed one civilian and seven more in the Donetsk region on January 11.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

“On January 11, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Hryshyne. Seven more people were injured in the region over the day,” Filashkin wrote.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,926 people have been killed and 6,570 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, the number of those injured in Russia's shelling of the Donetsk region on Saturday, January 11, increased to six, one person was killed.