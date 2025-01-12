Poland plans on allowing Netanyahu`s visit to Auschwitz

(MENAFN) Poland has confirmed that Israeli Prime will be permitted to attend a commemoration ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp later this month, despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC accused Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant of war crimes and crimes against humanity, leading to warrants for their arrest in November.



Poland, as a signatory to the Rome Statute, is obligated to enforce such warrants, and in December, Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski indicated that the warrant would be acted upon if Netanyahu attended the January ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the camp's liberation. However, Polish President Andrzej Duda intervened, asking former Prime Minister Donald Tusk to ensure Netanyahu's participation.



Tusk's office confirmed that Netanyahu would not be arrested if he attended the commemoration, highlighting the importance of honoring the victims of the Holocaust. While Israel, along with other countries such as the US and Russia, does not recognize the ICC's authority, the matter of Netanyahu’s attendance remains uncertain. A senior aide to the Israeli PM stated that the ICC issue needs resolution before any decisions are made.

