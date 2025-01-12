Miracle Play Set to Unveil "AI GRANPRIX," Pioneering the Future of AI-Powered Esports in Web3

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Play, a leading company in the blockchain-based esports industry, today announced the imminent launch of "AI GRANPRIX," a groundbreaking AI-powered racing game that will be the first offering on its upcoming 'Miracle Play 2.0 APEX' platform, set for release in Q1 2025. At the forefront of innovation driven by the fusion of AI and Web3 technologies, Miracle Play aims to reshape the landscape of competitive gaming and deliver interactive entertainment through "AI GRANPRIX "





The game-changing convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain (Web3) technology is ushering in a new era of innovation in the gaming industry . This transformative trend has already left a distinct footprint through leading companies such as Roblox, King, Sony AI, and GameGPT . Roblox has attracted over 66.1 million daily active users by leveraging AI to provide automated 3D modeling and code generation, while King's Candy Crush has reduced manual adjustment work by 95% by optimizing level design and difficulty balancing through AI. Sony AI's Gran Turismo Sophy has given birth to highly skilled AI agents capable of competing with human drivers, utilizing deep learning, and GameGPT is at the forefront of AI-driven game development, supporting automated code generation, visual effects, and in-game economies. Furthermore, projects like Delysium, Avarik Saga, Colony, and GameSwift continue to innovate by showcasing interactive AI virtual beings, unique character interactions, AI-based survival simulations, and AI model training using GPU resources. The fusion of AI and Web3 is transforming the gaming industry landscape, paving the way for a more engaging, immersive, and rewarding next-generation gaming experience.

Miracle Play is at the vanguard of this innovation, presenting the future of esports powered by the combination of AI and Web3. Just as Open AI's DOTA 2 project demonstrated the remarkable potential of AI in gaming, Miracle Play is harnessing the power of AI and blockchain to create truly innovative esports experiences.

"AI GRANPRIX": The Art of AI Racer Development, Strategy, and Spectating *





AI GRANPRIX is a revolutionary racing game where players nurture their own AI racers, devise strategies, and compete. Players can purchase NFT cars with randomly assigned AI parameters and customize their vehicles by allocating tuning points to the base car specs (speed, acceleration, handling, braking, weight). Additionally, players can meticulously design their AI agent's racing style by strategically combining AI parameters (full acceleration, stable driving, course strategy, cornering style, overtaking style, collision avoidance, etc.) .

The core of "AI GRANPRIX" lies in the AI agents directly designed and nurtured by the players . This allows players to develop AI racers with their own unique personalities , participate in regularly scheduled races on the Grand Prix page, witness the growth of their AI agents firsthand , and relish the thrill of spectating. Players can also strengthen their vehicles by playing directly . The manual control mode enables players to experience the exhilaration of racing by personally controlling their AI agents and tearing up the track.

"AI GRANPRIX" will be developed using HTML5 (browser-based for PC, tablet, and mobile) , ensuring easy accessibility for everyone. The game will also feature a reward system for recurring race and league participation to encourage continuous player engagement, delivering a new dimension of racing game experience that satisfies both casual gamers and crypto users seeking to generate revenue.

"AI GRANPRIX is more than just a racing game; it will offer a new level of esports experience where players and AI grow and connect together," emphasized [spokesperson] from Miracle Play. "In particular, the 'AI vs. Human' and 'AI vs. AI' modes will deliver thrilling sensations and unforgettable experiences to gamers worldwide, setting a new standard for esports."

Key Features of "AI GRANPRIX":

* AI-Powered Racing: Experience the thrill of racing alongside AI agents that adapt and evolve in real-time, providing a dynamic and unpredictable competitive environment.

* NFT Car Ownership: Purchase and own unique NFT cars with randomly assigned AI parameters, adding a layer of collectibility and strategic depth.

* Extensive Customization: Allocate tuning points and adjust advanced AI parameters to fine-tune your car's performance to suit your racing strategy.

* 'AI vs. Human' and 'AI vs. AI' Modes: Compete against other players or pit your AI against other AIs in exhilarating AI vs. AI battles.

* HTML5 Accessibility: Enjoy smooth gameplay directly in your web browser without any downloads or installations. (Supports PC, tablet, and mobile)

* Rewarding Gameplay: Participate in regularly scheduled races and leagues to earn rank rewards and enhance your AI agent's capabilities.

A New Era of Esports: Miracle Play 2.0 APEX

"AI GRANPRIX" is set to be unveiled as the first game on Miracle Play's next-generation esports platform, 'Miracle Play 2.0 APEX,' scheduled for release in Q1 2025. 'Miracle Play 2.0 APEX' will implement an 'AI vs. Human' and 'AI vs. AI' battle system utilizing reinforcement learning-based AI agents and showcase tournaments with gameplay where AI agents learn and evolve in real-time. Moreover, the automated tournament management system based on a dedicated Layer 3 blockchain will ensure a fair and transparent esports environment.

Miracle Play is focusing on enhancing user experiences through AI-based simulations and data analysis while dedicating efforts to building a global esports ecosystem, improving accessibility, and fostering local communities. The future presented by Miracle Play is not just the future of gaming, but the beginning of a monumental shift that redefines the future of entertainment as we will experience it.

About Miracle Soft Co., LLC

Miracle Soft Co., LLC is a leading innovator in blockchain and AI technologies. The company's latest initiative, Miracle Play, exemplifies its commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled solutions to the global market.

