Wolf Moon 2025: Here's When January's Full Moon Is What To Know

According to NASA, the day will fall on 13 January this year. This time, the full moon will appear for almost three days (Sunday to Wednesday).

Interestingly, January's first full moon is called the Wolf Moon.

The Maine Farmers' Almanac first published the native American names for full Moons in the 1930s. According to the almanac, it gets its name from the packs of wolves heard howling outside the villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter .

What are the other names of Wolf Moon?

In Europe, this Moon is called the Ice Moon, the Old Moon, and the Moon after Yule, as it is the first full Moon after the winter solstice.

According to NASA, this will be a good time for planet-watching. Several planets, including Venus , Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, and Uranus, will be in the evening sky. The brightest will be Venus.

Wolf Moon: What's special for India?

In the Hindu calendar, this full Moon is Shakambhari Purnima.

This full moon this year also corresponds with the start of the 44-day festival Prayag Kumbh Mela, also known as MahaKumbh .

The pilgrimage, which is held every 12 years in Prayagraj, is expected to attract 400 million devotees this year.

Similar Kumbh melas are held approximately every 12 years at the convergence of three rivers in three other Indian cities. The next such melas will be held in Nashik (2027), Ujjain (2028), and Haridwar (2033).

This full Moon also corresponds with the Thiruvathira, Thiruvathirai, or Arudhra Darisanam festival, celebrated in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

For Sri Lankan Buddhists, this is Duruthu Poya, which commemorates Siddhartha Gautama Buddha's first visit to the country.