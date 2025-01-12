Lebanese President emphasizes that his main goal is to build state founded on justice, equality

(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized that his main goal is to build a state founded on justice and equality, prioritizing the creation of a fair and unified nation. He expressed his hope that a would be formed swiftly to set Lebanon on the right path and begin rebuilding trust with external partners. Aoun stated that his objective was not to engage in but to establish a state that represents all Lebanese, regardless of their sect or status. He underlined the importance of unity, noting that Lebanon has a significant opportunity to either succeed or fail, and that achieving success requires collective effort. While he affirmed the sacred right to disagree, he also stressed that dissent must not hinder progress.



Aoun highlighted Lebanon’s wealth in human resources and capabilities, which he believes are more valuable than natural resources. He stressed that only a genuine commitment to Lebanon’s welfare, not personal gain, is needed to unlock this potential. Regarding Lebanon’s foreign relations, Aoun emphasized the importance of external assistance but clarified that Lebanon must not allow foreign influence to overshadow its internal unity. He also asserted that no sect or individual should hold dominance over others.



The Lebanese Presidency Office later announced that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had invited President Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia. Aoun confirmed that Saudi Arabia would be his first destination on foreign visits, recognizing the Kingdom’s historical support for Lebanon and its role in strengthening Lebanon’s Arab identity.

