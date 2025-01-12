Israeli settlers plan to complete their settlement "state" in West Bank by 2025

(MENAFN) Israeli settlers plan to complete their settlement "state" in the West Bank by 2025, aiming to flood the region with additional settlements that will seize more than 60% of its land. This plan forces Palestinians into smaller, fragmented areas, preparing for the full annexation of the West Bank by Israel. The goal of this plan is to establish total Israeli control over the West Bank, taking large swaths of Palestinian land and displacing countless Palestinians. It seeks to build 10,000 new settlement units in less than a year, accelerating the pace of expansion. The Israeli government, led by and supported by extremists like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, plans to encircle Palestinians with settlements, obstructing the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.



According to the Palestinian Authority's National Office for Land Defense and Settlement Resistance, settlement activity has intensified since Netanyahu's government took power. Settlement expansion has been prioritized, leading to the creation of new outposts and land confiscation in Area C, a region crucial for the Zionist agenda. In addition, the Israeli government has started to establish a special administration under Smotrich’s leadership to speed up settlement construction and transform certain settlements into large cities. In the past two years, over 30,000 settlement units have been built, with the expansion of infrastructure such as roads linking settlements throughout the West Bank, further strengthening Israel’s annexation plans. The Jordan Valley, a strategic area, remains central to the expansion efforts.



Meanwhile, Israel has confiscated Palestinian land in areas like Jaba', Al-Ram, Kafr Aqab, and Mikhmas in Jerusalem, further pushing Palestinians out of their land. This comes at a time when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Stephen Whitkoff, is in Doha negotiating a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, amid ongoing violence. Recently, Israeli airstrikes targeted civilian areas, including a school sheltering displaced people, resulting in more casualties. This violence adds to the ongoing pattern of displacement and destruction in the occupied territories as part of Israel's broader efforts to expand its settlements and control over Palestinian land.

