Around 60K people in England, Wales reach out for help as energy bills surged by 20 percent

(MENAFN) Nearly 60,000 people in England and Wales reached out for assistance as bills surged by 20 percent over the past year, according to a network of charities. Citizens Advice reported that it supported 60,000 households struggling to manage rising and electricity costs, marking a sharp increase compared to 2020 figures. Soaring energy bills were the most common issue among those seeking help, with many households facing large back payments. On average, these catch-up bills amounted to £2,500 (USD3,057) in the past year.



The situation has worsened as energy prices continue to climb, putting added financial pressure on households already struggling with rising living costs. Ofgem, the energy regulator for Great Britain, raised the price cap by 1.2 percent on January 1, bringing the average annual energy bill for millions of households to £1,738. This increase comes after a series of price hikes, with another 3 percent expected in April, which could further elevate costs.



The current price cap is now nearly £600 higher than at the beginning of 2022, when the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine led to a sharp spike in global energy prices. This situation is particularly challenging as the UK is experiencing its coldest January in 15 years, leading to higher demand for heating and putting even more strain on household budgets.



The growing demand for financial assistance highlights the ongoing struggle many families face in the wake of sustained energy price increases and the broader economic challenges they bring.

