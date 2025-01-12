Analysts question motivations behind US` involvement in conflict with Houthis in Yemen

(MENAFN) Analysts are questioning the motivations behind the United States' involvement in the conflict with the Houthis in Yemen, especially as it claims to be safeguarding international shipping in the Red Sea, thousands of miles away from its borders. If the aim is not to protect territorial interests or support aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, then what is the true purpose behind these actions? Yesterday, U.S. and British warplanes carried out several targeting Houthi positions in Yemen, including an attack near Al-Sabeen Square in Sana'a, coinciding with a rally in support of the Palestinian cause. At the same time, U.S. and Israeli forces struck the Hiziz Central Power Station in Sanhan, south of Sana'a. The Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saree, announced retaliatory military actions, including strikes against a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Red Sea.



Over 30 joint raids from U.S., British, and Israeli forces targeted Houthi military sites, weapon depots, rocket launchers, and drones. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the Houthis would continue to pay a heavy price for their actions, while the Houthis responded by announcing missile and drone attacks on the U.S. aircraft carrier "USS Harry Truman" in the Red Sea. Major General Osama Mahmoud Kabir, an Egyptian military expert, stated that these strikes are unlikely to deter the Houthis, who he believes are largely under Iranian influence. Kabir emphasized that the strikes represent a significant shift in military strategy against the Houthis, particularly following the start of Operation "Guardian of Prosperity" in November 2023, aimed at preventing Houthi attacks on commercial shipping passing through strategic sea routes.



The coordination of military operations with Israel is viewed as an attempt to weaken the Houthis' military capabilities and eliminate what is seen as Iran's last active military arm in the region. The Israeli government, according to Kabir, may be focusing on the Houthis as their most immediate threat after the ceasefire with Hezbollah in November 2023. The focus on Sanaa, under the pretext of targeting ammunition depots and ballistic missiles, sends a clear message to the Houthis: if they continue to threaten international shipping and target Israeli interests, they could face a situation similar to Gaza. However, Kabir notes that the coalition forces and Israel are unlikely to engage in a ground war in Yemen due to its challenging terrain, which would likely result in heavy losses. Kabir also suggested that the Israeli government's increased appetite for action in Yemen could be linked to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, particularly after his repeated threats to take aggressive action in the region if Israeli prisoners are not released before he takes office. This shift in U.S. and Israeli policy could further empower the right-wing Israeli government and push it to pursue significant geopolitical gains in the current climate.

