Israeli media reports some positive developments in indirect negotiations between Hamas, Israel

(MENAFN) Israeli have reported some positive developments in the indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's envoy has conveyed a message expressing his desire for an agreement within a matter of days.



According to sources familiar with the discussions, 90 percent of the issues in the prisoner and detainee exchange deal have already been resolved. However, there remain disagreements over the transition from the first phase of the deal to the second stage, with both parties in conflict over the language of the agreement, each insisting on maintaining flexibility in their actions.



Mediators are intensifying efforts to finalize a ceasefire agreement and reach a deal on the exchange of prisoners before Trump’s inauguration on January 20. In the meantime, reports indicated that Qatar relayed a positive message from Hamas to Israel, signaling progress in the talks, particularly concerning the list of prisoners and other key issues. Following this development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an urgent meeting with Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and the negotiating team.

