European human rights activists urge that Syrian refugees be allowed to visit their homeland without risking loss of protection status

(MENAFN) European human rights activists are urging that Syrian refugees be allowed to visit their homeland without risking the loss of their protection status, similar to the rights granted to Ukrainian refugees. This move would facilitate voluntary repatriation, which many European countries are advocating for. Germany's DW highlighted that the main issue Syrian refugees face is the inability to visit Syria temporarily without losing their refugee status in Europe. Activists argue that allowing such visits would not only help Syrians reconnect with their country but also support reconstruction efforts, encouraging their voluntary return.



Unlike Ukrainian refugees, who are permitted to visit their country without jeopardizing their protection status, Syrians face strict limitations. Human rights advocates insist that the same rights should apply to Syrians, pointing out that revocation of their protected status should only occur if the country of origin achieves sustainable stability. Catherine Woolard, director of the Council for Refugees and Exiles in Brussels, stated that granting Syrian refugees short-term visit permissions could help increase voluntary returns. French activist Gerard Sadek echoed this, noting that other refugee groups, such as Bosnians in the 1990s and Ukrainians now, have been allowed such visits, but Syrians are not afforded the same treatment.



The key difference between Ukrainian and Syrian refugees lies in the legal framework. Ukrainians are covered under the European Union's temporary protection mechanism, activated in 2022 in response to Russia's invasion. This system provides them with the right to return to their country temporarily. In contrast, Syrians are protected under the asylum system of the 1951 Geneva Convention, which does not permit similar visits. While Syrians who have obtained citizenship in European countries can travel freely, those still holding refugee status live in fear of losing their protection if they visit their homeland.

