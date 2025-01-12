(MENAFN) Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati stated on Saturday that the foundation of relations between Lebanon and Syria should be based on good neighborliness and mutual respect for sovereignty. Mikati was in Syria following an invitation from Syrian official Ahmed al-Sharaa. During a joint press conference with al-Sharaa, Mikati highlighted discussions on the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, emphasizing the need for their safe return to Syria. Al-Sharaa, in turn, underscored the importance of establishing long-term strategic relations between Lebanon and Syria, noting that while the challenges would not be solved all at once, progress would be gradual.



This visit marks the first time a Lebanese prime minister has visited Syria since 2010. The Lebanese delegation accompanying Mikati included Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Major General Elias al-Bisri, Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji, and Brigadier General Hassan Choucair. On the Syrian side, key officials including Foreign Minister Asaad Shaibani, intelligence chief Anas Khattab, and office director Ali Kedah participated. Mikati's visit follows a phone call with al-Sharaa last week, where the invitation was extended to discuss mutual issues and strengthen bilateral ties.



Additionally, newly elected Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who was sworn in earlier this week, expressed a commitment to fostering positive relations with Syria, calling for serious dialogue based on mutual respect for sovereignty and the preservation of borders between the two nations.

