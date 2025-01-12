(MENAFN) Shams al-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. veteran, drove his pickup truck into a crowd of New Year’s revelers in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring 35. His actions, driven by an apparent desire for revenge and rooted in a sense of violent ideology, reflect the growing global influence of linked to foreign conflicts. The attack in New Orleans serves as a reminder of the deep moral and repercussions of violence tied to the Middle East and the ongoing instability in the region. In his final term, President Joe Biden approved $8 billion in arms sales to Israel, which has been condemned as a response to the ongoing Gaza genocide. This massive military aid is not about defeating Hamas or freeing hostages, but rather about achieving the strategic goal of eliminating Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, consolidating a "Greater Israel." The goal is to control not only Gaza and the West Bank but also parts of Lebanon and Syria, in what is being viewed as the final fulfillment of Zionist expansion.



Israel’s long-term military presence in Gaza and other regions, as noted by Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter, could signify years of continued military occupation, especially in areas like the West Bank, where Israel might control access without fully occupying territory. The immense financial costs of such an occupation are sustained by the U.S., whose political influence in Congress and media continues to support Israel despite significant public opposition to arms sales. In the context of this military aid, Israel has used advanced weaponry, including GPS-guided bombs and artillery shells, to wreak havoc in Gaza, creating immense destruction. The MK-84 bomb, for example, used to target densely packed civilian areas, causes devastating loss of life. These weapons are deployed with little regard for international law or humanitarian concerns, reflecting a broader geopolitical climate in which the powerful nations set the rules, and the vulnerable suffer.



The global rise of terrorism is linked to this context. The violence seen in New Orleans, possibly inspired by ISIS, is a symptom of a wider pattern of retaliation driven by decades of violent foreign policy decisions, especially in the Middle East. These attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a broader cycle of violence that starts with state-led terrorism and culminates in individual acts of revenge. As Israel and its allies continue to push for tighter blockades and military control, especially in Gaza, the cycle of violence becomes more entrenched. The military frustration of occupying powers is met with growing resistance and bloodshed, further fueling global instability. The moral decay that underpins both state and individual violence is a reflection of broader geopolitical dynamics, where those in power often justify horrific actions as a means to secure their dominance.

