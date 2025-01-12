Sheikh Mohammed approves new board for Arab Journalism Award, with Mona Ghanem Al-Marri as chair

(MENAFN) The newly reorganized board of directors for the Arab Journalism Award was approved Thursday by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and the UAE's vice president and prime minister. Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, the managing director and vice president of the Dubai Council, will serve as the board's chair.



Prominent scholars, media executives, and intellectuals from all over the Arab world are on the redesigned board, which demonstrates a dedication to supporting regional media quality.



As head of the Dubai Press Club and a prominent player in the UAE's media landscape, Al-Marri is among the most powerful voices in Arab media today.



The current director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, will be the secretary-general of the award's governing board.



Sultan Al-Nuaimi, author and director general of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research; Ahmed Al-Muslimani, head of Egypt's National Media Authority; Ghassan Charbel, chief editor of Asharq Al-Awsat; and Faisal J. Abbas, editor-in-chief of Arab News, are also on the board.



