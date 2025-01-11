CIO Association Kolkata Chapter Celebrates 6 Years With AI Adda 2025, Driving Digital Innovation Across India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 11th January, 2025: CIO Association, a not-for-profit association of CIOs across India founded in 2008 with the ideology to foster a robust technological transformation in the country, celebrates the 6th Anniversary of the Kolkata Chapter today at Taj Taal Kutir, New Town, Kolkata with AI Adda 2025 which was attended by 150+ CIOs from various parts of the country.



AI Adda 2025 was inaugurated by Mr. Umesh Mehta, National President CIO Association; Dr. Sandip Pradhan, President of CIOA Kolkata Chapter, CIO Exide Industries and Mr. Debashis Sen, IAS Addl Chief Secy IT (retd). They were accompanied by Sanjeev Sinha, Treasurer, President - IT & D, India Power; Sanjay Goswami, Secretary, IT Head at Maithan Alloys; Samrat Banerjee, Vice President, CIO Emami, Pampa Basu, Jt Secretary, Senior Director, ITC Infotech; Rajesh Dutta, MC Member, CIO Usha Martin; Avaneesh Kumar, MC Member, Senior GM & Head – IT , Eveready Industries; Mitali Biswas, MC Member, CIO CK Birla Hospitals; Sanghamitra Pyne, MC Member, Head – IT, Generation, CESC and Rishikesh Kr Singh, MC Member, VP – IT at Grasim Industries.



Speaking to the media, Dr. Sandip Pradhan, President of the CIO Association Kolkata Chapter, said,“CIO Association is an initiative of the leading technocrats of the country, comprising CIOs, CISOs, and CDOs from varied industry verticals across India and the Middle East. More than 2000+ CIOs of various organizations in India are members of the Association. We are overwhelmed by the participation of over 150 CIOs representing 120 large organizations nationwide and over 15 IT companies coming forward for technology discussions. This year, with AI ADDA 2025 as the central theme, the spotlight was on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (Gen AI) as transformative forces driving the future of business and technology. Sessions delved deep into the role of AI in enhancing business efficiency, automation, and innovation across sectors, reinforcing its critical impact on shaping digital transformation. Most recent AI-driven technology trends and their usefulness to business were discussed, and many CIOs expressed a desire to introduce these cutting-edge technologies within their organizations. CIO Association intends to take the discussions forward by introducing more focused sessions on AI, Gen AI, Data Protection Laws, and Standards in India, ensuring continuous learning and adaptation to evolving technological landscapes.”



The CIO Association continues to serve as a dynamic platform for knowledge-sharing and networking, empowering digital leaders to unlock their potential by connecting with peers and gaining exposure to transformative technologies. Through collaboration, CIO Association members drive business growth and contribute to the Indian economy, championing initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Governed by a central Governing Body (GB) and Chapter Councils, CIO Klub now operates 16 chapters across India and internationally. Indian chapters span Delhi NCR, Punjab, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kerala, Kolkata, Rajasthan, and internationally in Dubai (UAE) and Bangladesh, with plans for further expansion in Singapore, Colombo, and the Philippines.



Kolkata Chapter covers the entire east of India and plays a crucial role in fostering AI adoption, smart city development, startup incubation, and cybersecurity awareness. It contributes to the regional technological growth and positions it as a hub for digital innovation and transformation.



The IT companies who participated in this event: PwC, SAP, Aumento Technologies, Acceleron, Canon, Manage Engine, Field Assist, DataRobot, Workmates and Aeonx. US based DataRobot launched their Indian operations yesterday.



In the evening, CIOs were treated to a melody of songs live by Bollywood singer Mr Babul Supriyo, who is also Hon Minister of IT&E and PE&IR.

