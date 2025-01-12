Former President of Uruguay admired for his humble lifestyle, dedication to serving his people

(MENAFN) José Mujica, the former President of Uruguay, has long been admired for his humble lifestyle and dedication to serving his people, not through policies and speeches alone but by living among them and embracing a modest life. Born on May 20, 1935, Mujica served as of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries from 2005 to 2008 before assuming the presidency in March 2010. Throughout his presidency, Mujica gained fame for his extraordinary humility. Even after becoming president, he continued living in a modest country house with his wife, Lucia Topolanski, a senator who also donated part of her salary. His simple lifestyle extended to his office, where he worked without luxuries, surrounded by minimal staff and security. He believed in maintaining his simple approach to life, rejecting any form of luxury or grandeur.



In 2014, Mujica completed his term as president due to a law that prevented him from seeking re-election. After his 10 years in power, Uruguayans said goodbye to the world’s poorest and most charismatic president. Despite his immense popularity, Mujica continued to live a life of austerity. He refused a pension for his time as a senator and chose to donate his presidential salary to charity. Mujica’s refusal to accept medical treatment for his terminal cancer, despite being diagnosed with esophageal cancer and its spread to his liver, showcases his stoic and humble nature. At 89 years old, he announced his wish to spend his remaining days on his farm, working until the very end.



Mujica's unwavering commitment to a simple life has made him a revered figure worldwide, respected by both left-wing and right-wing politicians alike. His story continues to inspire people across the globe.

