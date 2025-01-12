Telangana Government Issues Guidelines For Rythu Bharosa

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 12 (IANS) The Telangana on Sunday issued guidelines for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which is set to be implemented from January 26.

Under this scheme, farmers will receive crop support of Rs12,000 per acre annually.

As per the guidelines issued by the Department of and Cooperation, assistance will be provided only to the cultivable lands registered under Bhu Bharati, the new land revenue system introduced by the government recently.

Farmers will get assistance based on the extent of their land. The scheme will not cover non-cultivable lands.

The guidelines also make it clear that cultivators under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act will also be extended investment support.

The government has authorised District Collectors to redress the grievances relating to Rythu Bharosa implementation.

The guidelines have been issued by the government in Telugu.

The money under the scheme will be credited to the bank accounts of farmers under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be the IT partner for the implementation of Rythu Bharosa.

Rythu Bharosa will replace the existing Rythu Bandhu scheme brought by the previous BRS government under which farmers were getting Rs 10,000 per acre annually.

Addressing a conference of District Collectors two days ago, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reiterated that there was large-scale "misuse" of public money on a large-scale in the name of Rythu Bandhu in the previous government.

He warned that such mistakes should not be repeated and that all non-agricultural lands should be strictly excluded from the Rythu Bharosa scheme.

The Chief Minister stated that the responsibility of paying Rythu Bharosa to all eligible farmers lies with the Collectors and asked them to ensure that not a single ineligible person gets the benefit.

He alleged that the previous government paid Rythu Bandhu for real estate lands, layouts, lands converted into canals, mining lands, warehouse lands, function halls, and lands acquired by the government for various projects and development works.