Donald Trump Inauguration: S Jaishankar To Represent India At Swearing-In Ceremony Of US President-Elect On January 20

(MENAFN- Live Mint) External Affairs S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald on January 20.

In a statement by the of External Affairs , it said,“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America."

The statememt added , "During the visit, EAM will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.”

Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, at noon Eastern Time. In India, the inaugration will begin 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time on January 20. JD Vance will also be sworn in as Vice President of the United States on the Inauguration Day.

It is for the second time Trump will be the US President. He served as the 45th President of the US from January, 2017 to January 2021.

This year, Trump's inauguration coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making it the first time in this century that a president will be sworn in on a federal holiday. Inauguration Day usually falls on January 20 (or 21 if January 20 is on a Sunday), but this overlap has led to unique scheduling.