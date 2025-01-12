Jabeur aims for strong comeback at Australian open after injury setbacks in 2024

(MENAFN) After captivating audiences with her distinct style of play in the two years prior, making it to two Wimbledon finals, and sitting second in the global rankings, 2024 was marred by setbacks and injuries.



Jabeur is anxious to return to the kind of play that her horde of fans had grown to expect from her as she gets ready to begin her Australian Open campaign against Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.



“I’m feeling much better, happy to be back,” she said to Arab News. “I feel like I’m playing good, I’m getting back into the game. I feel very motivated and definitely very positive. I can continue playing even better and the good news is there are a lot of great things to improve.”



Jabeur has participated in the Adelaide International and the Brisbane International since arriving in Australia at the beginning of the year, where she advanced to the quarterfinals. The focus should be on improving her form rather than her current 39th-place WTA global ranking.



