Wildfire effects wealthy LA neighborhood

(MENAFN) A massive wildfire continued to ravage the Pacific Palisades area in Los Angeles on Wednesday, with authorities struggling to contain what is being described as the city's most destructive fire. Images and videos from the scene show entire blocks reduced to ash, with ABC7 reporter Josh Haskell, a local resident, estimating that 50 to 75% of Pacific Palisades has been destroyed.



Pacific Palisades, located between Santa Monica and Malibu, is home to some of the most expensive real estate in the country, including mansions owned by Hollywood stars like Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, and Michael Keaton. According to the California Fire Department, more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed, with at least five fatalities reported and 70,000 people forced to evacuate.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has faced online backlash for leaving for Africa over the weekend, despite warnings of an approaching windstorm. She has also been criticized by politicians and developers for cutting the fire department's budget by $17.6 million last year. Tech mogul Elon Musk called Bass "utterly incompetent" in a post on X.

