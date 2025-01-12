Mexican leader reacts to Trump’s ‘Gulf of America’ suggestion

(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has responded to US President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," proposing instead that the region be called "America Mexicana" or "Mexican America."



Sheinbaum made the comment during a press briefing on Wednesday, standing next to former Culture Secretary Jose Alfonso Suarez del Real, in front of a 17th-century world map. She joked that the name "America Mexicana" would sound appealing and pointed to an early map from 1607, which depicted the territory encompassing present-day Mexico, the US, and part of Canada, referring to it as “Mexican America."



Suarez del Real added that "Mexican America" has been recognized since the 17th century as the term for the northern part of the American continent. This statement was made in response to Trump’s proposal earlier this week to rename the Gulf of Mexico, citing its "beautiful ring" and appropriateness.



Trump's suggestion to rename the Gulf of Mexico was part of a broader expansionist agenda, which also included a potential takeover of Greenland and the Panama Canal. He claimed the island was crucial for US national security and questioned Denmark’s legal right to it, even suggesting military action if necessary. Trump also threatened to impose significant tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which Sheinbaum has warned would lead to retaliation and negative economic consequences for both countries.

