Winners Of Safari 'Win 100,000 Qatari Riyal Cash Prize' Promo Awarded

Doha, Qatar: Safari, a leading hypermarket chain in Doha, has handed over cash prizes to the winners of“Win QAR 100,000 Cash Prize” promotion, launched by Safari Hypermarket to mark the inauguration of its newest outlet, the Birkat Al Awamir branch.

The cash prizes were distributed to the winners by Safari management representatives during a ceremony held on the evening of January 9 at Safari Hypermarket's Birkat Al Awamir outlet.

The first prize winner, Binod Thing (Coupon Number: 137129), received QR 50,000. The second prize winner, Abdul Majeed (Coupon Number: 176900), won QR 25,000. The third prize winner, Abu Hamid (Coupon Number: 103399), was awarded QR10,000, while the fourth prize winner, MD Zaroon (Coupon Number: 38997), received QR5,000. Additionally, the fifth and sixth prize winners received QR3,000 and QR2,000, respectively. Five winners of the seventh prize were each awarded QR1,000.

Safari, which has established itself as a pioneer in introducing various prize promotions and continues to create numerous winners. Customers confirm that Safari consistently delivers quality products at competitive prices and remains committed to rewarding its loyal patrons.