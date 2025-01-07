Cactus Custody Releases 2024 Highlights: Advancing Security, Compliance, And Innovation

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Singapore, Singapore, January 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Cactus Custody , a leader in the Web3 sector, has released its 2024 annual performance. The company achieved significant growth and innovation by focusing intensely on security and compliance.

Performance Highlights



177 New Institutional Clients: Expanded customer base

$4 Billion AUC: Increased assets under custody

56 Blockchains Supported: Broader digital asset coverage

14 New DeFi Connectors: Including the Bitcoin ecosystem

150 million daily transactions: Enhanced processing capacity

Oasis OTC Settlement Launched: Improved settlement services

SOC 2 Type II Certified: Partnered with Deloitte to build trust

$147 Million BTC Staked: Through the Babylon Cap2 initiative Hedgeweek Asia-Pacific Award: Recognized as Custodian of the Year







The above arrangement is in no particular order

Strategic Partnerships

In 2024, partnerships were formed with leading companies to strengthen the ecosystem:



Elven: Enhanced digital asset auditing

Blocknative: Improved real-time insights and MEV protection

Tenderly: Increased on-chain visibility

Victory Securities: Established institutional-grade custody bridge

InvestaX: Promoted real-world asset tokenization (RWA) RedotPay: Boosted payment settlement efficiency and compliance

DeFi Innovations

Cactus Custody advanced in DeFi by collaborating with CoreDAO for a Layer-1 solution combining Bitcoin's resilience with Ethereum's flexibility. BTC staking was streamlined through Cactus Link , and as an exSat mainnet validator, network security, and interoperability were enhanced. Partnerships with CKB and Meson Finance introduced ccBTC custody, ensuring a 1:1 Bitcoin reserve and optimizing idle BTC usage.

Trust and Compliance

A partnership with Vistra was established to offer top-tier trust services for high-net-worth investors and family offices, reinforcing compliance and security frameworks. This alliance solidified Cactus Custody's reputation as a reliable digital asset custodian.

Service and Technology Expansion

Innovation in off-exchange settlements was led by collaboration with Bitget, which protected funds in Oasis buffer accounts and enabled automatic settlements. Support was extended to 56 public blockchains and 173 tokens, including EVM and non-EVM networks. New BTC Ordinals connectors and rare-Satoshi extraction technology were introduced, enabling direct BTC staking to DeFi, optimizing gas fees, and simplifying transactions, with plans for further expansion.

Honors and Certifications

Cactus Custody was honored with several awards and certifications in 2024:



Hedgeweek Asia-Pacific Custodian of the Year

ISO 27001, 27701, and 9001 Certifications: Demonstrating expertise in information security, data protection, and quality management

SOC 2 Type 2 Audit Completed with Deloitte: Reinforcing trustworthiness MAS Temporary Exemption: Continued provision of digital payment token custody services in Singapore

Looking Ahead to 2025

Cactus Custody remains committed to“Security First, Integrity Always” and plans for 2025, which include launching advanced technologies, forming new strategic partnerships, and attracting more institutional clients. Gratitude is extended to all partners for their support, with anticipation for continued growth and innovation in the digital asset industry.

About Cactus Custody

Cactus Custody is a premier digital asset custody provider offering secure, compliant, and efficient asset management solutions for global institutional clients. Leveraging advanced technology and extensive industry expertise, Cactus Custody drives the development and innovation of the Web3 ecosystem.