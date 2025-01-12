EU reacts to Trump threat to grip Greenland

(MENAFN) The European Commission has downplayed US President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that American could be deployed to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. While Brussels does not believe will follow through on the idea, it emphasized that the of EU member states, including Denmark, must be respected.



Trump made headlines on Tuesday when he hinted that military action might be necessary to secure Greenland for the United States, citing national security concerns. However, Paula Pinho, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson, called these remarks “highly speculative” and expressed confidence that such threats would not come to fruition. She also noted that an attack on Greenland would invoke the EU’s mutual defense clause, though she considered the issue purely hypothetical.



Anitta Hipper, spokesperson for the European Commission’s foreign affairs, also emphasized that the sovereignty of nations, including Denmark’s, must be upheld and expressed eagerness to work with the upcoming US administration on shared goals.



Trump has recently revived his interest in Greenland, previously offering to purchase the island during his first term. Denmark has consistently rejected the idea, stating that Greenland is not for sale. Trump has even questioned Denmark’s legal ownership, arguing that if Denmark holds the right to Greenland, they should consider giving it up for the benefit of the US. Earlier this week, Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Greenland and met with the local population, promising to treat them well.

