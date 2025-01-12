Harimoto And Kuai Man Crowned Champions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Japan's World No.3 Tomokazu Harimoto repeated his 2021 triumph by claiming the men's singles title at WTT Star Contender Doha 2025 with a dominant 4-0 victory over Denmark's Jonathan Groth in the final yesterday.

Despite Harimoto's brilliance, Groth put up a brave fight in the title clash at the Lusail Sports Hall particularly in the second game.

However, the Tokyo bronze medalist proved too strong, securing the win with an 11-9, 13-11, 11-9, 11-6 scoreline.



Meanwhile, China's rising star Kuai Man claimed her maiden WTT Star Contender Women's Singles title with a dominant 11-6, 11-3, 11-8, 11-3 win over Japan's Miyuu Kihara, a former Doha champion.

Earlier, top seeds Harimoto and Sora Matsushima were beaten by China's Xu Yingbin and Xiang Peng 2-3 (13-15, 11-4, 8-11, 13-11, 6-11) in the men's doubles final. Japan's Satsuki Odo and Sakura Yokai prevailed over Chinese counterparts He Zhuojia and Zong Geman 3-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-9) to win the women's doubles title.

Japan's Matsushima once again claimed a spot on the podium, this time at the top, when she teamed up with Miwa Haritmoto to overcome China's Huang Youzheng and Shi Xunyao 3-2 (6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7) in the mixed doubles final.

Tournament Director Mohammed Abdullah Al Saleh expressed his delight at the high level of competition displayed across all categories during the Championships.

“The championship achieved its goals and provided valuable insights for the organizing committee ahead of the 2025 World Championships. I thank the entire team for their hard work in ensuring the event's success,” Al Saleh said after the conclusion of the event.

The action now shifts to Oman, where the WTT Series continues with WTT Contender Muscat 2025.