Qatar Charity Distributes Aid For People With Special Needs In Djibouti

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has provided essential assistance to people with special needs in Djibouti, which included 150 wheelchairs and 250 blood pressure measuring devices to enhance their inclusion in the society and improve their conditions.

The aid was handed over by QC's Djibouti office to Djiboutis National Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ANPH), represented by its Director General, Daala Said Mahmoud, in the presence of HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Djibouti, Dr. Rashid bin Shafea Al Marri.

This initiative marks a significant step in improving the lives of people with special needs, laying the groundwork for a sustainable partnership between QC and ANPH that helps build a better future for this segment. Further aid is expected in the coming months to provide continued support.

Director of QC's Djibouti office, Ghada Eezedin Ahmed, emphasised the importance of sustainable support for the most vulnerable populations and the need for collaboration with national and international entities to ensure a dignified life for all, achieve sustainable development goals, and promote their social inclusion.

She highlighted that the initiative is the beginning of a series of projects and aid, in cooperation with ANPH, to empower women and men economically within this community.

For his part, Director General of ANPH, Daala Said Mahmoud, stated that the distribution of wheelchairs is not merely about providing tools but also about empowering beneficiaries to participate actively in society and enhancing their mobility.

He added that the blood pressure measuring devices will contribute to improving healthcare for this group, emphasizing the importance of supporting vulnerable groups as part of a comprehensive vision to achieve social justice and sustainable development.

