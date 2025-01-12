Venezuelan leader describes US funding as ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’

(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed that the United States is funding corrupt leaders across Latin America to destabilize his country. Maduro criticized Washington for refusing to recognize Venezuela's 2024 elections, which it deemed rigged and undemocratic, and accused the U.S. of financially supporting "crooks and liars" to undermine Caracas.



He specifically targeted the Lima Group, an informal alliance of 12 supporting U.S. policy aimed at isolating Venezuela since 2017, calling it a "group of groveling governments." Maduro referred to the group as a collection of corrupt, drug addicts, and criminals, adding that their efforts had failed and their influence had waned.



In a separate announcement, Maduro revealed the capture of seven "mercenaries," including two Americans, two Colombians, and three Ukrainians, who were allegedly plotting terrorist attacks on Venezuelan infrastructure. Since November, Venezuelan authorities have detained 125 militants from 25 countries, some of whom are reportedly linked to high-level operations.



Maduro’s administration has faced continued opposition from the U.S., which has maintained sanctions and support for opposition figures, despite the failure of former opposition leader Juan Guaido’s efforts to topple him.

