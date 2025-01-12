Wathnan Racing's Rothstein Claims Lisha Cup With Resounding Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Wathnan Racing's Rothstein, ridden by Soufiane Saadi, bounced back to top form with an emphatic victory in the Lisha Cup at Al Uqda Racecourse yesterday.

The Alban de Mieulle-trained waited patiently behind the leaders in the 2000m Thoroughbred Handicap before launching a powerful surge in the final 200m.

Hitting the lead with authority, the grey colt kicked clear to secure a dominant 4-length victory, completing a remarkable double on the day for the connections and the jockey.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi crowned the winners of the feature. PICTURES: JUHAIM/QREC

Wathnan Racing celebrated their first win of the day when De Mieulle-trained Wakra Bu Thaila claimed the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate under Saadi.

Meanwhile, trainer Rudy Andre Nerbonne registered a hat-trick and jockey Lukas Delozier secured a double when Nasser Al Shahania landed the Purebred Arabian Novice Plate. The pair had earlier celebrated Asma Al Shahania's victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate. Nerbonne's first win yesterday came when Maysoon Al Shahania emerged fastest in the Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate.

Also, Classic Order under Gavin Matt Ryan was victorious in Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95, while Killearn claimed the Thoroughbred Handicap win with Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi in the saddle.

7th Al Uqda Race Meeting Lisha Cup

WINNERS: (Horse Trainer, Jockey)

Lisha Cup - Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90 (Class 3) Rothstein, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

Thoroughbred Handicap 75-95 (Class 3) Classic Order, Zuhair Mohsen, Gavin Matt Ryan

Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80 (Class 4) Killearn, Ahmed Al Jehani, Saleh Faraj Al Otaibi

Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (Class 5) Nasser Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Fillies & Mares) (Class 6) Asma Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate (Class 6) Wakra Bu Thaila, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

Local Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6) Maysoon Al Shahania, Rudy Andre Nerbonne, Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik