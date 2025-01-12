Trump determined about obtaining Greenland

(MENAFN) Donald is determined to pursue the acquisition of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, according to sources familiar with his plans, as reported by Reuters. This initiative is part of Trump’s broader effort to increase the US's global influence and cement his legacy, with the Arctic island seen as a key national security asset.



Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his previous term, referring to it as a “large real estate deal.” Despite opposition from the Biden administration, the EU, Denmark, and Greenland itself, Trump has expressed renewed commitment to the idea, describing it as a long-standing ambition rather than a passing notion.



The former president has argued that Greenland is critical to US national security, given its location between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, and its proximity to Europe. While sources suggest Trump is unlikely to use military force, he is serious about leveraging diplomatic and economic pressure on Denmark to pursue the acquisition.



Greenland, rich in natural resources such as rare earth minerals, has gained increasing global attention as climate change opens up new opportunities for resource exploitation and shipping routes. Its strategic significance has also caught the attention of global powers like Russia and China.



Russia has expressed concerns over US expansion in the region, with its ambassador to Denmark stating that such actions would factor into Russia’s military planning. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, called Trump’s plans “eccentric” and unfeasible, suggesting that the US is attempting to reshape the global political map in an overly ambitious manner.

