Trump’s Ukraine envoy determines 100-day timeline to conclude war

(MENAFN) Keith Kellogg, US President-elect Donald Trump's incoming special envoy for the Ukraine conflict, has set an ambitious 100-day timeline to mediate a peace deal after his inauguration on January 20. Kellogg, a retired US lieutenant general, expressed his goal to resolve the conflict quickly, although specifics on the approach remain unclear. Reports suggest that the administration might propose freezing the conflict along the current front lines.



In an interview with Fox News, Kellogg emphasized that Trump is committed to reopening negotiations between Russian President Vladimir and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to find a peaceful resolution. He clarified that Trump’s aim is to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and ensure fairness, not to make concessions to Russia.



Kellogg also criticized President Joe Biden for failing to engage in direct talks with Putin, claiming that Biden’s lack of communication had been a significant error. According to Kellogg, Trump is willing to engage with both adversaries and allies to achieve a settlement. Talks between Russia and Ukraine collapsed in 2022 after Kyiv withdrew, and Putin has insisted that Ukraine must abandon its NATO aspirations and renounce claims over Crimea and other disputed territories.

