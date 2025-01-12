Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League: Lamos Enter Women's Final

In the men's category, defending champions Kang Sings edged out Purig Warriors 2-0, while Changthang Shans secured a dominant 3-0 win over Humas Warriors, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown on Monday.

The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 2 is being organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium in Leh.

