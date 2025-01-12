Malta A Key Partner Of Qatar In Shipping, Aviation: Deputy PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mohammed Osman Ali & Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Terming his visit to Qatar“short yet fruitful”, Deputy Prime and Minister for Foreign Affairs and of Malta H E Dr. Ian Borg has said that Malta and Qatar explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, with special focus on tourism, and economic exchange.

“All the meetings allowed the two sides to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, with special focus on tourism, and economic exchange. The outcome of these discussions was very promising, with both sides expressing a strong commitment to fostering closer ties, increasing connectivity, and promoting tourism initiatives to benefit both countries,” Dr. Ian Borg said.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula during his official visit to Qatar last Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malta said bilateral trade between Malta and Qatar has shown promising growth, particularly in sectors such as finance and hospitality.

“In recent years, Malta has become a key partner for Qatar in areas like shipping, maritime and aviation services, with both countries exploring new opportunities for investment and economic cooperation.” It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a meeting with the Maltese Deputy Prime Minister on January 9.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries, developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, Syria, and a number of topics of common interest.

Following is the full interview:

What is the purpose or agenda of your visit to Qatar? The meetings with Qatari officials already held or to be held during your stay in Doha? Also tell us about the outcome of these meetings.

My visit to the State of Qatar aims, above all, to continue consolidating the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. During my short yet fruitful stay in Doha, I had the opportunity to hold important meetings, including a bilateral session with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as discussions with Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer; and with Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji.

My meeting with the Prime Minister focused on regional developments, and I took the opportunity to laud Qatar's unstinting mediation efforts on several fronts. Besides, all the meetings allowed the two sides to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, with special focus on tourism, and economic exchange. The outcome of these discussions was very promising, with both sides expressing a strong commitment to fostering closer ties, increasing connectivity, and promoting tourism initiatives to benefit both countries.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta H E Dr. Ian Borg.

Qatar and Malta are set to celebrate 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025. Are there any special programmes or visits planned for the event?

Indeed, this year Malta and Qatar will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, a milestone that underscores the strength and success of our long-standing partnership.

This special occasion will be marked by a series of diplomatic, cultural, and economic events, highlighting the depth of the relationship between the two nations, showcasing our shared history and future prospects for collaboration. While it is important to celebrate our unique friendship and past achievements, we should spare no effort to extend bilateral cooperation to new areas while committing ourselves to continue working together to make the world more prosperous and peaceful.

Malta is set to assume the presidency of the European Committee of Ministers at the Council of Europe (COE) from May to November 2025; what kind of vibrant role Malta will or can play to address emerging challenges in the region?

Malta is looking forward to assuming the presidency of the European Committee of Ministers at the Council of Europe (COE) as it remains committed to playing a proactive role in addressing emerging challenges in the region. We hope to be able to emulate the work we undertook as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for period 2023-2024 and as Chair of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2024, where we promoted conflict resolution through dialogue, the upholding of international law, advocating for the protection of human rights, bringing to the forefront humanitarian issues and the empowerment of small states.

During our COE Presidency, Malta will focus on tackling pressing regional challenges, including migration, security, and the protection of human rights. Malta will advocate for stronger frameworks to address these issues, while ensuring that the voices of smaller and vulnerable nations are heard. By leveraging our experience and strong diplomatic ties, Malta aims to enhance the COE's impact in areas such as digital governance, climate change, environmental sustainability, and the promotion of cultural diversity, strengthening Europe's role in addressing global challenges.

Malta is not far from this turmoil in the region; how do you see growing unrest in the Middle-East particularly the situation in Gaza and Syria? How does this unrest affect Malta and Europe in general?

The growing unrest in the Middle East, particularly the situations in Gaza and Syria, is of significant concern for Malta and Europe, given our proximity to the region. The ongoing conflicts have led to severe humanitarian crises, destabilising the region, and generating a ripple effect that impacts neighbouring countries and Europe. Malta, situated in the Mediterranean, is directly affected by the consequences, including the influx of refugees and migrants seeking safety, as well as the broader security implications.

Above all, Malta and Europe are increasingly concerned with the alarming humanitarian situation in the region which has endured for far too long. On Gaza, in particular, we continue to call for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages, the urgent improvement of access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to hostilities, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

Finally, instability exacerbates geopolitical tensions and fuels extremism, which can directly impact European security. As a member of the European Union and a nation with very close ties to the Middle East, Malta is committed to working with international partners to address these challenges, providing humanitarian aid, and supporting diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta H E Dr. Ian Borg and Ambassador of Malta to Qatar H E Simon Pullicino during the interview with The Peninsula.

In which areas do you think existing cooperation between the two countries can be expanded at a higher pace and what are current statistics of bilateral trade?

Existing cooperation between Malta and Qatar can surely be expanded at a higher pace in several key areas, including trade, tourism, education, and energy. Both countries share a strong commitment to diversifying their economies and fostering innovation, which opens opportunities for enhanced collaboration in technology, digital transformation, and sustainable energy projects. Additionally, Qatar's growing tourism sector and Malta's rich cultural heritage present an ideal opportunity to develop joint initiatives that encourage tourism and cultural exchange.

The bilateral trade between Malta and Qatar has shown promising growth, particularly in sectors such as finance and hospitality. In recent years, Malta has become a key partner for Qatar in areas like shipping, maritime and aviation services, with both countries exploring new opportunities for investment and economic cooperation. While the precise statistics can vary, the trade volume between the two nations continues to grow, with Malta benefiting from increased exports of goods and services. The goal is to further build on this momentum, focusing on trade diversification and strengthening the private sector ties between both nations.

Are the two countries exploring opportunities for investments or is there any possibility to launch joint ventures?

Yes, both Malta and Qatar are actively exploring opportunities for investments and have the potential to launch joint ventures across several sectors. Given the complementary strengths of both economies, there is significant room for collaboration, particularly in industries such as energy, technology, infrastructure, and tourism. Malta's expertise in financial services, maritime industries, and information technology presents attractive investment opportunities for Qatari businesses, while Qatar's resources and ambitions in sectors like energy and real estate can offer valuable avenues for joint ventures with Maltese companies.

Strong diplomatic relations and mutual commitment to economic growth create a positive environment for future investments and partnerships between Malta and Qatar.

Over the past years, Qatar and Malta have signed many agreements covering cooperation in various fields like education, sports, health, economy etc.; are there any new agreements in the pipeline to bolster ties to new heights?

There are ongoing discussions between Qatar and Malta in various sectors, including tourism, pharmaceuticals, maritime transport, diplomatic training, and further strengthening bilateral ties, amongst other topics of mutual interest.

These discussions aim to forge new agreements that will bolster the relationship between the two countries and take our cooperation to new heights. The goal is to finalise and sign these agreements during this year. These new agreements will provide a solid foundation, together with the work done in the past, for future collaboration, fostering growth and innovation in sectors that are crucial for both nations.

You also hold the portfolio of tourism. How do you see people-to-people contacts and role of tourism in strengthening bilateral ties and what plans do you have to promote bilateral tourism? How many tourists, both citizens and expatriates, are visiting Malta from Qatar annually?

Allow me first to congratulate Qatar for having exceeded all expectations with over five million visitors in 2024, marking a 25 percent increase compared to 2023. This underscores Qatar's growing prominence in international tourism.

Tourism has always been one of the most important pillars of the Maltese economy. Undoubtedly, tourism facilitates people-to-people contacts and serves to deepen friendship and ties between countries. Tourism fosters mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and personal connections, which are vital for building lasting relationships. As both nations continue to develop their tourism sectors, there is tremendous potential to increase visits and collaboration in areas such as hospitality, travel, and cultural initiatives.

To promote bilateral tourism, we need to enhance our efforts through targeted marketing campaigns in Qatar to highlight Malta's unique cultural heritage, rich history, and diverse attractions. We also believe in strengthening air connectivity between the two countries, facilitating easier travel for both Qatari tourists visiting Malta and Maltese visitors exploring Qatar. Additionally, promoting joint tourism initiatives, such as cultural festivals, art exhibitions, and culinary exchanges, will help increase visibility and attract more visitors.