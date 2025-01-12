Lebanon’s Leader Joseph Aoun outlines defense, foreign policy priorities

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Lebanon's newly elected Leader Joseph Aoun called for the creation of a unified defense strategy to counter Israeli aggression and proposed initiating dialogue with Syria.



Aoun’s election by the Lebanese parliament ended a stalemate that had persisted for more than two years since the departure of Leader Michel Aoun in October 2022.



“I invite all parties to discuss a comprehensive defense policy that enables the state to end the Israeli and repel its aggression,” Aoun stated in his inaugural address to parliament.



He also committed to the reconstruction of regions ravaged by Israeli attacks, including southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, Beirut's southern suburbs, and other impacted areas nationwide.



“As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I reaffirm the state's exclusive right to bear arms,” he said, emphasizing his dedication to strengthening state authority.



Regarding relations with Syria, Aoun noted, “We have the opportunity to begin a serious dialogue with the Syrian state and establish healthy relations between our nations.”

