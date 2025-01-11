(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's public trust rating has seen a dramatic decline, falling from 90% at the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in early 2022 to just 52% by December 2024. The poll, conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), reveals that 39% of respondents expressed distrust in Zelensky, while 9% remained undecided.



Zelensky's trust rating had been as high as 80% following his election in 2019, with his platform focused on achieving peace in Ukraine. However, by early 2022, just before the war escalated, his popularity had dropped to 37%. After the conflict intensified, trust in Zelensky surged to 90%, but it has steadily decreased since then.



KIIS interviewed 2,000 respondents across Ukraine's territories controlled by Kiev. The institute's director, Anton Grushetsky, attributed the fall in Zelensky's approval to harsh criticism from politicians, activists, and journalists, who, according to Grushetsky, are prioritizing personal agendas over the country's progress.



Despite the decline in trust, Zelensky remains in power after his official term ended in May 2024, as he canceled elections due to martial law imposed during the ongoing conflict. The drop in his approval comes amid Russia's continued territorial advances and the implementation of strict mobilization laws aimed at addressing manpower shortages in Ukraine’s military.



MENAFN11012025000045015687ID1109079750