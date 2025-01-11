WMO Confirms 2024 As Warmest Year On Record

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Experts from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stated that 2024 was the warmest year on record.

This said in a WMO report that confirms 2024 was the hottest year on record, at 1.55 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, Ukrinform reports.

“We saw extraordinary land, sea surface temperatures, extraordinary ocean heat accompanied by very extreme weather affecting many countries around the world, destroying lives, livelihoods, hopes and dreams,”

WMO spokesperson Clare Nullis said, noting that the global impacts of climate change are now being observed, including ice-melting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the WMO's findings as further proof of global warming and urged all governments to deliver new national climate action plans this year to limit long-term global temperature rise to 1.5C – and support the most vulnerable deal with devastating climate impacts.

“There's still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. But leaders must act – now,” he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Copernicus Climate Change Service said in December that the year 2024 would be the warmest on record globally.

Photo: VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images