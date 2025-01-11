Russians Shell Sumy Border Communities 29 Times Throughout Day
Date
1/11/2025 7:05:57 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 29 attacks on border communities in Sumy region on January
11.
This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Throughout the day, Russians conducted 29 shelling attacks of border territories and settlements in Sumy region. A total of 57 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Esman, and Shalyhyne communities came under fire," the statement said.
According to the RMA, in Velykopysarivka, Esman, and Bilopillia communities, grenade-dropping from UAVs, artillery, and mortar shelling were recorded. In Krasnopillia and Shalyhyne communities, FPV drone strikes also occurred.
Read also: Enemy drone attack injures man
in Kherson community
No casualties were reported.
As previously reported, the Russian forces attacked border communities in Sumy region seven times overnight and in the morning of January 10, with 38 explosions recorded.
MENAFN11012025000193011044ID1109079856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.