Russians Shell Sumy Border Communities 29 Times Throughout Day

Russian forces carried out 29 on border communities in Sumy region on January

11.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, Russians conducted 29 shelling attacks of border territories and settlements in Sumy region. A total of 57 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Esman, and Shalyhyne communities came under fire," the statement said.

According to the RMA, in Velykopysarivka, Esman, and Bilopillia communities, grenade-dropping from UAVs, artillery, and mortar shelling were recorded. In Krasnopillia and Shalyhyne communities, FPV drone strikes also occurred.

No casualties were reported.

As previously reported, the Russian forces attacked border communities in Sumy region seven times overnight and in the morning of January 10, with 38 explosions recorded.