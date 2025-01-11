Yemen's Houthis Claim New Attack Against U.S. Aircraft Carrier In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Jan 12 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said in a statement last night that, it had launched a new missile and drone attack against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier, in the northern Red Sea, in the past 24 hours, claiming the attack lasted nine hours.

“This is the fifth time we targeted the aircraft carrier since its arrival in the Red Sea,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea said in the statement, aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

“The operation achieved its goals successfully and forced the aircraft carrier to leave the theatre of operations, and flee to the far north of the Red Sea,” he said.

The attack aimed to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and respond to the latest U.S.-British-Israeli airstrikes on Houthi sites in northern Yemen on Friday, Sarea said, vowing to launch more attacks against Israeli territories, until“aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”

On Friday afternoon, the Israeli regime said, it launched a joint air assault with the U.S.-led naval coalition, targeting a power station and two ports in the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, Amran province, and the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

Al-Masirah reported one death and nine injuries in Friday's attack.

The Houthis have been controlling much of northern Yemen since late 2014, when they forced the internationally recognised Yemeni government out of the capital, Sanaa.

Since Nov, 2023, the Houthis have been carrying out rocket and drone attacks on the Israeli regime, and disrupting“Israeli-linked” shipping in the Red Sea, in solidarity with the Palestinians, amid their ongoing conflict with the Zionist Israelis.

In response, Israel launched rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets. In addition, the U.S.-led naval coalition stationed in the area, has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since Jan, last year, in a joint bid to deter the armed group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include U.S. warships.– NNN-SABA