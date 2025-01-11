Accure Therapeutics partner Oculis reached positive phase 2 results for lead neuroprotective therapy

(MENAFNEditorial) - Phase 2 trial with lead neuroprotective molecule OCS-05 (formerly ACT-01) completed by licensing partner Oculis met primary safety endpoint and key secondary efficacy endpoints with no serious adverse events

- Trial success clearly supports Accure’s translational approach to drug development and partnership business model

- Accure has two other assets in the pipeline to treat range of central nervous system (CNS) disorders

Barcelona, Spain, January 10, 2025 – Accure Therapeutics, a private translational neuroscience R&D company, today announces the positive results of ACUITY, a phase 2 trial involving a drug candidate that was out-licensed in 2022 to Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / ICX: OCS.IC) (‘Oculis’), a global biopharmaceutical company purpose-driven to save sight and improve eye care.



“The success of the ACUITY trial is a testament to the power of collaboration. Through our strategic licensing agreement with our partner Oculis, we have accelerated the development of a breakthrough molecule that has the potential to transform the lives of patients with certain neurodegenerative disorders currently not controlled by available treatments. We aim to further harness the power of our business model with our two other candidates, which also carry the potential for becoming first-in-class game changers in CNS disorders,” said Laurent Nguyen, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Accure Therapeutics.



The Phase 2 ACUITY trial, initiated by Accure and further carried out by Oculis, demonstrated that ACT-01 (now OCS-05), Accure’s first-in-class small molecule drug candidate with neuroprotective properties, met its primary safety endpoint, and highlighted its neuroprotective structural benefits and the ability to improve visual function in patients with acute optic neuritis, a neurodegenerative disorder.



“The licensing partnership between the two companies catalysed the significant strides in developing a new treatment for acute optic neuritis. As the current sponsor of this innovative program, we are excited to deliver the positive phase 2 results which highlight the potential of the molecule across multiple ophthalmic and neurological conditions and we remain committed to delivering transformative therapies to patients in need,” said Riad Sherif, M.D., CEO and director of Oculis.



Accure’s business model is focused on partnership and licensing, with professional R&D translational activity. The company, led by seasoned biotech and pharma executives, has demonstrated its ability to manage the early development of neuroprotective therapies. Accure Therapeutics has a diverse drug portfolio, including orally active and injectable small molecules, which have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of several orphan and non-orphan CNS disorders. It currently has two other distinct programs in development, ACT-02 on Parkinson’s disease and ACT-03 on Epilepsy.



“The excellent results of the ACUITY trial are a powerful reflection of the strength of our partnership driven approach embedded right from early development at the clinical candidate selection stage. By working alongside some of the best minds in neurosciences we can help to bring world-class therapies to patients across the world. We will continue to foster collaborative licensing partnerships as we move forward with our other assets for CNS conditions,” said Philippe Monteyne, M.D., PhD, chairman of the board at Accure Therapeutics.





