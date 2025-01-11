General Staff Reports 157 Combat Clashes On Frontlines Since Day-Start, Most Intense In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day on January 11, there have been 157 combat clashes, with the enemy carrying out 11 and one missile attack. They used 20 guided aerial bombs and one missile, deployed 751 kamikaze drones, and conducted nearly 4,000 artillery and mortar shellings of settlements and Ukrainian military positions.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , providing operational information as of 22:00 on Saturday, January 11, according to Ukrinform.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to focus their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' plans to advance and exhausting their combat potential.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions and advance toward Kozacha Lopan.

Sixteen times, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian fortifications in the Kupiansk sector , in the areas of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepanova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove; three clashes are currently ongoing.

Nineteen enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian forces near Zelenyi Hai, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Terniv, Zarichne, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebrianskyi forest in the Lyman sector .

In the Siversk sector , the enemy attempted once to push the Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the occupiers carried out 22 attacks on the Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky, with ongoing fighting in several locations.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy launched six assaults on the Ukrainian defenders' positions in the areas of Toretsk and Dyliivka, with one clash still ongoing.

With the support of bomber aviation, the enemy is attacking the Ukrainian positions in the Pokrovsk sector . Throughout the day, the enemy carried out 63 offensive actions. The heaviest activity of the Russian invaders remains in the areas of Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Zvirivka, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Sloviansk, and Kostiantynopil. The Ukrainian defenders are bravely holding the lines, having repelled 52 enemy attacks, with 11 clashes still ongoing. Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka have been hit by guided aerial bombs.

According to preliminary estimates,the Ukrainian forces killed 189 and wounded 188 invaders today. One tank, two armored personnel carriers, three vehicles, and a Russian UAV antenna were destroyed. Additionally, two vehicles were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions five times in the areas of Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka throughout the day.

In the Prydniprovske sector , two enemy assaults were unsuccessful.

In the Kursk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy assaults, one clash continues.

There were no significant changes in the operational situation on other fronts.

“Today, we should note the efforts of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, who are effectively destroying the enemy, inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment,” the General Staff stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of Russian assault actions and firepower in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk sectors, some positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces have been destroyed.