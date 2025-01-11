Two Areas Contaminated With Oil From Russian Tankers Found In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two areas contaminated with oil from Russian tankers, which sank in the Black Sea on December 15, have been found in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the Telegram ASTRA, according to Ukrinform.

According to Evgeny Balitsky, a representative of the occupying authorities in Zaporizhzhia region, one contamination site was found on Berdyansk Spit, extending 14.5 kilometers, and another on the coast of Peresyp Spit, covering an area of five square meters.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 15, the Russian oil tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 sank in the Kerch Strait, spilling over 4,000 tons of oil into the Black Sea.

On January 9, large oil slicks were spotted near the southern coast of temporarily occupied Crimea. Satellite images showed the oil film stretching from Cape Aya to Cape Foros, in the Yalta Bay, as well as around Gurzuf and Ayu-Dag.

It was also reported that 58 dolphins had died as a result of the oil contamination in the Black Sea.

After the December 15 tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, 1,700 tons of oil-contaminated sand were collected on the coast of Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

As of January 11, as many as 13 pollution hotspots have been detected in Kerch, Yevpatoria, Leninsky, Saky, and Chornomorsky districts of Crimea.