Underground School Built In Sumy Region

The Sumy Regional Military Administration announced this on its page, Ukrinform reports.

“The first underground school in the Sumy region was built in one of the communities of the Okhtyrka district. The work was completed at the end of last year. The anti-radiation shelter is a dual-purpose structure and can be used both to organize an uninterrupted and safe educational process and to protect the community's residents if necessary,” the statement says.



















































The shelter is designed to accommodate 295 people. The construction was financed through a combination of state budgetary resources, amounting to UAH 29.4 million, and community funds, totaling UAH 1.6 million.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the regional administration, added that two more underground schools of this type are being built in Sumy.

As Ukrinform reported, a third underground school, designed to accommodate 1,000 pupils, is being built in Zaporizhzhia as part of the Safe Offline Education project.