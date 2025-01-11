Nine Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Nine Palestinians were killed and several others today in Israeli that targeted various locations across the Gaza Strip.

Four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli that targeted a group of civilians on al-Nafaq Street in the al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

In the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, three more Palestinians were killed, and others were injured when Israeli fighter jets bombed a tent sheltering displaced families near the Abu Salim station in the southern part of the city.

Additionally, one Palestinian was killed by Israeli drone fire near the Martyrs' Square roundabout, located north of the Bureij refugee camp.

In the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, one Palestinian was killed, and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far killed 46,537, with over 109,571 others injured.

In its daily report, the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres, during the latest 48-hour reporting period, which claimed the lives of 32 people and injured 193 others.

The report indicated that additional 499 martyrs have been incorporated into the cumulative martyr statistics, whose data has been fully completed and validated by the judicial committee overseeing the notifications and missing persons.