False Eyelashes Market To Grow By USD 513.3 Million From 2025-2029, Driven By Eye Makeup Trends And AI-Redefined Market Landscape - Technavio

False Eyelashes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 513.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil; South Africa; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Acelashes, American International Industries, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., JoMay Tsingtao Beauty Co. Ltd, KISS Products Inc., Lashify, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, NovaLash, PAC Cosmetics LLP, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Velour Cosmetics Inc., Ardell International, Inc, MAC Cosmetics, Huda Beauty FZ-LLC;L'Oreal S.A.; Beauty Box LLP; Kose Corporation

The False Eyelashes Market is thriving in the Makeup and Cosmetics industry, driven by Fashion trends and Personal care consciousness. Urbanization and Influencer marketing have significantly increased the demand for Beauty goods, including false eyelashes. Beauty professionals and Salons offer various types of false eyelashes such as multipack packages, individual lashes, clusters, lash strips, and semi-permanent extensions. Youngsters and Beauty artists use false eyelashes for Wedding cosmetics, parties, and desired looks. Flared forms, Mink hair, Sable hair, Human hair, Silk, Acrylic material, Rubber, and Polymers are popular materials used in false eyelashes. Brands like Eylure and Ardell dominate the market. However, there are risks associated with false eyelashes such as Eye infection, injuries, and allergic reactions. Proper application and care are essential to avoid these issues. Natural lashes, thickness, styles, shapes, and eye shapes influence the choice of false eyelashes. Synthetic fibers, Fur, Metal, and Eye makeup are other factors impacting the market. The Fashion entertainment industry, including photo shoots, music videos, and red-carpet events, also drives the demand for false eyelashes.



In the false eyelashes market, multichannel marketing plays a significant role in expanding brand reach and engaging consumers through various touchpoints. By utilizing channels such as retail stores, e-commerce platforms, beauty salons, and specialty boutiques, vendors cater to diverse consumer preferences and shopping behaviors. This integrated approach enhances brand visibility and customer experience, ultimately driving growth in the global false eyelashes market.



The False Eyelashes Market is thriving in the Makeup and Cosmetics industry, driven by fashion trends and personal care consciousness. Beauty professionals and influencers play a significant role in promoting this market, especially for weddings and special events. Urbanization and the rise of salons have increased demand for beauty products, including false eyelashes. However, challenges such as eye infections, injuries, and allergic reactions to materials like acrylic, rubber, polymers, and synthetic fibers persist. Brands like Eylure and Ardell offer various types of false lashes, including multipack packages, individual lashes, clusters, and lash strips. Natural lashes, thickness, styles, and shapes cater to diverse eye shapes and individual preferences. Mink hair, sable hair, human hair, silk, and other materials are used to create flared forms for a desired look. Eye makeup and eyelash extensions are also popular for photo shoots, music videos, and red-carpet events in the fashion entertainment industry. However, it's crucial to consider potential risks and consult beauty practitioners for safe application.

.



The false eyelashes market is facing increasing demand for ethical sourcing of raw materials. This trend is driven by growing consumer awareness and stakeholder expectations. Ethical sourcing involves obtaining materials in a way that respects human rights, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Vendors are responding to this need by taking initiatives toward sustainable development. However, there are technical and formulation challenges associated with using green ingredients in false eyelashes. Despite these hurdles, the importance of ethical sourcing cannot be overlooked, as it is a critical factor in the growth of the global false eyelashes market.

This false eyelashes market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Synthetic 2.2 Natural



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The offline segment dominated the global false eyelashes market in 2024, accounting for the largest share. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The expanding retail industry and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales of false eyelashes through the offline segment. False eyelashes are available in various retail formats, including specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and drugstores. Specialty stores offer a wide range of false eyelashes from different brands, making them popular among consumers. Mass merchandisers, such as Walmart, Tesco, and Target, stock limited and popular brands, enabling consumers to compare product costs and qualities. Drugstores, with their wide presence and convenient locations, offer false eyelashes at discounted prices and an enjoyable shopping experience. The number of offline distribution channels is increasing in countries like the US, the UK, and Brazil. This trend is expected to continue, contributing to the growth of the offline segment of the global false eyelashes market during the forecast period. Consumers find it convenient to purchase false eyelashes from these channels due to the availability of a wide range of products, personalized shopping experiences, and competitive pricing.

The false eyelashes market is a sub-segment of the larger makeup, cosmetics, and beauty goods industry, focusing on enhancing the appearance of natural lashes. Fueled by fashion trends and personal care consciousness, the market has seen significant growth in recent years. Urbanization and the increasing popularity of beauty salons and practitioners have also contributed to its expansion. Influencer marketing plays a crucial role in promoting false eyelashes, with beauty influencers showcasing various styles, shapes, and materials, such as synthetic fibers, fur, and metal. Wedding cosmetics is another key application area, as brides often opt for fuller, more dramatic lashes for their special day. However, potential risks such as eye infections and injuries must be addressed to ensure user safety. Natural lashes remain a popular alternative, with some individuals preferring to enhance their thickness and length through extensions rather than false lashes. Overall, the false eyelashes market continues to evolve, offering a wide range of options to cater to diverse beauty preferences and trends.

The False Eyelashes Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing trend of makeup and cosmetics, as well as the growing consciousness towards personal care and appearance. Urbanization and fashion trends have played a crucial role in popularizing false eyelashes as a must-have beauty essential. Beauty professionals, including beauticians and beauty artists, have been instrumental in driving the demand for false eyelashes, offering various styles, shapes, and materials such as mink hair, sable hair, human hair, silk, acrylic material, rubber, polymers, and synthetic fibers. False eyelashes have become a staple in the beauty industry, with various forms including individual lashes, clusters of lashes, lash strips, and semi-permanent eyelash extensions. They are used for various occasions, including weddings, parties, photo shoots, music videos, and red-card events, as well as for personal use and individual style. However, false eyelashes come with their risks, including eye infections, injuries, and allergic reactions. It is essential to follow proper application techniques and consult a beauty professional for safe use. Influencer marketing has also played a significant role in promoting false eyelashes, with influencers showcasing their favorite false eyelash brands and styles on social media platforms. Youngsters, in particular, have embraced false eyelashes as a way to enhance their appearance and achieve their desired look. With various thickness, lengths, and flared forms available, false eyelashes cater to diverse eye shapes and personal preferences. However, it is essential to consider the materials used and potential risks before making a purchase.

