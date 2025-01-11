KOC President Visits Kuwait Mission To World Men's Handball Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- President of Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) Fahad Nasser visited the Kuwaiti national team for the 2025 IHF World Men's Handball Championship at their residence in Croatia on Saturday.

The championship will be hosted by the International Handball Federation (IHF) in Croatia, Denmark and Norway between January 14 and February 2.

During his visit, Sheikh Fahad said the Kuwaiti handball players have made outstanding achievements on the regional and international sports events thanks to support from the leadership.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah care for sportspeople, he said, urging the Kuwaiti team to do their best in the coming championship.

The team will face their Austrian peers in their first Group C game on Tuesday. (end)

