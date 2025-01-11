Over 20 People Evacuated From Border Community In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 11, volunteers evacuated 24 residents, including children and people with limited mobility, from the border Semenivka community in Chernihiv region.

This was reported by Yevhen Kaplin, Head of the Proliska humanitarian mission, on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"Today, 24 local residents were evacuated from the border Semenivka community in Chernihiv region, including four children and 10 people with limited mobility, using special medical accompanied by medical staff," the post reads.

According to Kaplin, all the evacuees were relocated within Chernihiv region, either to their relatives or to temporary accommodation centers for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Chernihiv.

inin

As reported, on January 9, as part of increased evacuation efforts in Kharkiv region, 23 people were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borivske directions, including one child.