NSDC Secretary, Canada's Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership
Date
1/11/2025 7:05:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko and Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc held discussions on bolstering the strategic partnership between the two nations.
According to Ukrinform, NSDC reported this on facebook .
Deputy Head of the Canadian Embassy Mission in Ukraine Shawn Boyd also participated in the meeting.
Discussions centered on Ukraine's current security situation and issues of mutual interest, aimed at enhancing bilateral collaboration.
Lytvynenko expressed gratitude to the Canadian government and people for their unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty and independence.
Ambassador Cmoc, in her turn, reaffirmed Canada's commitment to close cooperation with Ukraine, particularly in the area of security.
Both sides emphasized their shared interest in deepening strategic ties
As reported, Canada has actively supported Ukraine through its UNIFIER mission having trained over 43,000 Ukrainian defenders to date.
