(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has argued that his country's "dictatorship" is preferable to Ukraine's "democracy." Speaking at an Orthodox Christmas service, Lukashenko responded to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's recent remarks suggesting that Belarus would one day be "free." Lukashenko dismissed the notion, claiming that Belarus' form of governance is more stable and preferable to Ukraine’s system.



He criticized foreign forces, particularly Ukraine, which he believes is acting on Western orders to disrupt peace in Belarus. Lukashenko also mentioned Zelensky’s New Year's speech, where the Ukrainian leader expressed support for the people of Belarus, a remark that Lukashenko interpreted as a suggestion that Belarus would eventually follow Ukraine’s democratic path.



Lukashenko, who has held power since 1994, is seeking re-election for the seventh time on January 26. The 2020 presidential election sparked protests over alleged fraud, which Belarusian authorities dismissed as a plot orchestrated by the U.S. and its allies. The president, often referred to as a dictator in Western media, has previously admitted to ruling as a dictator, but one who ensures stability, order, and security.



Lukashenko's remarks come amid escalating tensions between Belarus and Ukraine, particularly in light of recent Russian military deployments to Belarus.



