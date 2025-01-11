(MENAFN) The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, has condemned the acceptance of gender reassignment surgeries in the West, describing it as a sign of moral decay and likening it to the "smell of apocalypse." In a televised interview on Orthodox Christian Christmas, Kirill criticized the normalization of gender transitions in Western nations, calling it a violation of God's law. He emphasized that Russia would not accept such practices, maintaining its commitment to preserving its spiritual traditions.



Kirill also highlighted Russia’s growing prominence as a spiritual counterbalance to the West, pointing to the construction of hundreds of churches in Moscow, while churches in the West are being repurposed for non-religious uses.



In a move reflecting the government's stance, Russia banned the adoption of children to countries that allow gender reassignment surgeries or changes to identity documents without medical involvement. This policy is seen as part of Russia's efforts to protect children from what it views as harmful Western influences, particularly those allowing minors to undergo gender reassignment. Furthermore, Russia introduced stringent laws in 2023, severely restricting gender transitions except in specific medical cases.



