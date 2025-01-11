CM Omar Visits Z-Morh, Reviews Arrangements

Accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, the Chief Minister was briefed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on the comprehensive preparations for the inauguration of the strategic 6.4 km tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

The Chief Minister inspected the tunnel tubes and interacted with the engineers and workers involved in the construction of the project, expressing his appreciation for their efforts in completing this vital infrastructure.

Sharing his thoughts on the social media platform X, Abdullah wrote,“Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM Narendra Modi Ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round. Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce.”

He also visited the venue where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address a public gathering and formally dedicate the project to the nation. Reflecting on the region's tourism potential, CM Abdullah reiterated his vision of positioning Ganderbal as a premier winter sports destination. He emphasized that the Sonamarg Tunnel would not only ensure all-weather connectivity to Sonamarg but also supplement Gulmarg as another skiing and winter sports destination, unlocking new avenues for tourism and economic growth.

The Sonamarg Tunnel is a significant milestone in improving connectivity between Srinagar and Leh, ensuring all-weather access to Sonamarg and enhancing the region's economic and tourism prospects.

